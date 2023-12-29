Recall effort for Ishpeming City Council Member Lindsay Bean fails

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An effort to recall Ishpeming City Council Member Lindsay Bean has failed. Bean defended herself before the Marquette County Election Commission in a clarity hearing Friday afternoon regarding allegations brought forth in a recall petition.

“To date, I am unaware of any violations of the charter or any formal complaint filed or charged against anyone connected with the city of Ishpeming in the time I have served as an elected official,” Bean said during the hearing. “Therefore, a claim of repeated violations is not factual, lacks clarity sufficient to be supported by evidence and would be misleading to voters if allowed to appear on a recall petition.”

Submitted a week ago by former Ishpeming City Council Member Michael Tompkins, it said Bean repeatedly violated the city charter, allowed the City Manager and City Attorney to violate the city charter and violated the Open Meetings Act.

Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma, County Treasurer Jacqueline Solomon, and Judge Cheryl Hill all voted down the recall saying no direct evidence was presented and the petition wasn’t clear.

A statement from Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said, “As expected, the Marquette County Election Board denied the recall language because it was unclear and completely baseless. We look forward to continuing the important work of carrying out the business of the city and proudly serving our residents.”

After the ruling, Bean said she was pleased with the decision.

“I’m quite pleased with the rulings,” Bean said. “It was expected, as the allegations in the petition were not clear nor factual, so I’m pleased with that decision.”

Either party can appeal the ruling to the Marquette County Circuit Court, but it must be filed within 10 days of the ruling.

