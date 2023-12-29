Personal trainer, gym owner shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As 2023 winds down, many people set their sights on New Year’s resolutions, with health and fitness often at the forefront.

Sticking to your goals can be challenging if you’re not setting realistic ones.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by TM Fitness to chat with owner Travis Alexander about doing just that.

He says to ask yourself why you want to set that goal when you do and use the acronym SMART to assess if it’s realistic.

SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

Alexander adds you should start small and work toward your goal throughout the year. For example, if you want to move more, it’s okay to start with 10 minutes a day.

Gym owner/personal trainer Travis Alexander shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals and sticking to them.

Alexander shares simple moves for starting your fitness journey.

TM Fitness offers private personal training and group workouts in Marquette Township.

You can learn more about its offerings and request an initial startup session at www.tmfitnessmqt.com.

