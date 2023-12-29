Personal trainer, gym owner shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals

TM Fitness’s Travis Alexander helps you stick to your fitness resolution by setting SMART goals.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon tackles her new year fitness goals at TM Fitness.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon tackles her new year fitness goals at TM Fitness.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As 2023 winds down, many people set their sights on New Year’s resolutions, with health and fitness often at the forefront.

Sticking to your goals can be challenging if you’re not setting realistic ones.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by TM Fitness to chat with owner Travis Alexander about doing just that.

He says to ask yourself why you want to set that goal when you do and use the acronym SMART to assess if it’s realistic.

SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

Alexander adds you should start small and work toward your goal throughout the year. For example, if you want to move more, it’s okay to start with 10 minutes a day.

Gym owner/personal trainer Travis Alexander shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals and sticking to them.

Alexander shares simple moves for starting your fitness journey.

Gym owner/personal trainer Travis Alexander shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals and sticking to them.

TM Fitness offers private personal training and group workouts in Marquette Township.

You can learn more about its offerings and request an initial startup session at www.tmfitnessmqt.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

Pavlina interview 12-29-23
Gym owner/personal trainer Travis Alexander shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals...
Setting realistic new year fitness goals
Gym owner/personal trainer Travis Alexander shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals...
Setting realistic new year fitness goals
The Norway City Council has authorized a letter of intent to sell the city’s communication...
Charter Communications looking to buy Norway communication network