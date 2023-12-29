Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center class helps people overcome fear of falling

Matter of Balance classes are free, and attendees do not need a NLYMCA membership to attend.
Matter of Balance classes are free, and attendees do not need a NLYMCA membership to attend.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center hopes to help community members overcome their fear of falling through a new class.

The Matter of Balance class is also geared toward empowering older adults to begin to exercise. Exercises are done with the support of a chair and include sitting and standing stretches, strength-building and mobility.

The instructor said the class also will help older adults make connections with members of their community.

“A lot of times, we have participants say that it’s nice to know they’re not alone in their struggles,” said Jeannine Barna, Delta Center health and wellness coordinator. “It’s nice to have a group around them that is facing the same hardships that they are and learning how to navigate those hardships. We always get feedback that it’s really nice to have those people around.”

The class starts January 2nd. It’s free and attendees don’t need a YMCA membership to attend. There’s only one space left in this class, but NLYMCA Delta Center will have more balance classes throughout the year.

Click here for class information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

Latest News

Foggy Conditions in upper Michigan
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shares tips for driving in foggy weather
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shares tips for driving in foggy weather
Club 906 events are teen-exclusive for the ages of 14 to 17.
Escanaba hosts New Year’s Eve parties
The International Health Racquet and Sports Association says the month of January accounted...
Making sustainable New Year’s resolutions for 2024
SCOTUS Declines Trump Immunity Dispute
Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot