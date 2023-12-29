Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center class helps people overcome fear of falling

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center hopes to help community members overcome their fear of falling through a new class.

The Matter of Balance class is also geared toward empowering older adults to begin to exercise. Exercises are done with the support of a chair and include sitting and standing stretches, strength-building and mobility.

The instructor said the class also will help older adults make connections with members of their community.

“A lot of times, we have participants say that it’s nice to know they’re not alone in their struggles,” said Jeannine Barna, Delta Center health and wellness coordinator. “It’s nice to have a group around them that is facing the same hardships that they are and learning how to navigate those hardships. We always get feedback that it’s really nice to have those people around.”

The class starts January 2nd. It’s free and attendees don’t need a YMCA membership to attend. There’s only one space left in this class, but NLYMCA Delta Center will have more balance classes throughout the year.

Click here for class information.

