Mechanical issues causes emergency plane landing in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Mechanical issues caused an emergency plane landing in Gwinn Friday morning.

According to a TV6 reporter at the landing site, no injuries have been reported. The incident occurred on M-94 near Scorpion Road.

Marquette County Search and Rescue was assisted on-scene by the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport Fire and Rescue.

TV6 will update the story as more information becomes available.

