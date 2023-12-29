Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department is investigating a possible embezzlement case at Marquette Senior High School (MSHS), according to a Friday press release.

The MPD said staff at MSHS notified police about the possible embezzlement on Dec. 19. The department said a suspect has been identified, but has not yet been charged.

Police said no additional information is being released at this time.

TV6 emailed and left a message for Marquette Area Public School Superintendent Zack Sedgwick and MAPS School Board President Kristen Cambensy, but we have not yet heard back from either.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

