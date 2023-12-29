Marquette Police Department investigating possible embezzlement at MSHS

The M inside the Marquette Senior High School
The M inside the Marquette Senior High School(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department is investigating a possible embezzlement case at Marquette Senior High School (MSHS), according to a Friday press release.

The MPD said staff at MSHS notified police about the possible embezzlement on Dec. 19. The department said a suspect has been identified, but has not yet been charged.

Police said no additional information is being released at this time.

TV6 emailed and left a message for Marquette Area Public School Superintendent Zack Sedgwick and MAPS School Board President Kristen Cambensy, but we have not yet heard back from either.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

Mechanical issues causes emergency plane landing in Gwinn
The Morning team rings in the new year early with an easy mocktail and cocktail recipe you can...
Easy cocktails and mocktails to ring in the new year
Charter Communications looking to buy Norway communication network
The funding for five senior centers and the Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency is on the...
Dickinson County senior resources on the ballot