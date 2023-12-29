Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shares tips for driving in foggy weather

Foggy Conditions in upper Michigan
Foggy Conditions in upper Michigan(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As foggy conditions continue across much of upper Michigan, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some driving tips to keep you safe.

It’s been very foggy most of this past week as drivers made their daily commutes. The fog’s been widespread too, with the heaviest fog in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Police and driving experts say the two biggest tips are to slow down and use your low beams.

“The main thing, first of all is slow down,” said Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff. “You can’t be in a hurry because rear-end collisions happen all the time. The second thing is use your low beams. Don’t use your high beams. You are able to see what’s in front of you better and you want to use the roadside reflectors.”

Sheriff Zyburt also says to use your wipers and make sure your lights are on, especially during the daytime if it’s still foggy out.

