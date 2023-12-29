Marquette City Police prepares for larger than normal New Year’s Eve party crowd

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the warmer weather and lack of snow, the Marquette Police Department said they expect a larger-than-normal crowd in downtown Marquette this year.

“Just like previous years, we’ll have extra officers,” said Ryan Grim, Marquette City Police Chief. “We’ll have officers on foot patrol in the downtown area during the ball drop event. We will also have extra patrols throughout the city.”

Grim said 15 officers will be working, including four in the social district. The police chief wants to remind partygoers that while celebrations will go well past midnight, Marquette’s open-carry social district closes at 10 p.m. ET.

“We ask that people plan ahead. Make sure you don’t drink and drive,” Grim said. “Make sure you have a designated driver or be a designated driver yourself.”

Many businesses are also preparing for a large crowd. Delft Bistro is a popular spot for dinner, cocktails, and a view of the ball drop. The executive chef said almost his entire crew will work Sunday night.

“We are doing a lot of fancy New Year’s Eve things. We’ll have 300 oysters, surf and turf scallops, filet mignon, and all of the goodies,” said Connor Madsen, Delft executive chef.

Madsen said there are still some reservations for New Year’s Eve open, but he expects a full house.

“It will be basically all throughout the night because we have the ball drop right outside,” Madsen said.

The bar will remain open until midnight for people to enjoy themselves. The 100 block of W. Washington Street will close for the evening at 5 p.m. ET. It will reopen sometime after 1 a.m. ET.

Chief Grim said from 11 a.m. ET Sunday until 1 a.m. ET Monday morning, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks on your private property. Grim said you must be sober to use fireworks.

