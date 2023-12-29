Everyday Wines prepares for New Year’s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking to ring in the new year with some Champagne, businesses like Everyday Wines say they are already busy helping customers prepare.

Everyday Wines offers a wide variety of wines, global cheeses and gourmet food items. Staff said this holiday season has been the busiest they’ve ever seen.

Marcella Krupski, Everyday Wines Manager and Certified Sommelier, said they have a selection of sparkling wine stocked just for the occasion.

“It’s really special,” Krupski said. “The quality is always going to be exceptionally high in champagne. We have a huge selection of champagne in stock right now. We stocked up for the holidays as well as, of course, New Year’s, coming up. They’re all really exciting and fun and different.”

Krupski said there are also more affordable alternatives to Champagne available, like prosecco.

