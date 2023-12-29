Escanaba hosts New Year’s Eve parties

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve parties are happening all across the U.P. on Sunday and in Escanaba, there’s parties for community members of any age.

Fun for the whole family can be found at the Bowl-a-Rama on 1st Avenue with cyber bowling. That’s when the lights go off and the black lights, neon and music come on.

“It’s a place where families can go and have a good time and not spend a lot of money,” manager Al Danz said.

This is the 5th year for the popular event, but Bowl-a-Rama still has lanes available at 8:00 p.m. Families will enjoy a slice of pizza, soda and bowling for 2 hours for $10 a person. Guests can also skip the bowling and just come to hang out.

“You’re more than welcome to come in,” Danz said. “The bar is open and they could order pizza if they like, or any food off our menu.”

The Marrier Orchestra Revival will be ringing in the new year at the Old Fashioned New Year’s Eve party at the Elks Lodge on Ludington Street.

Elks trustee Pete Ammel said the dinner is sold out, but the lodge is open for the public to come in, have a drink at the bar and listen to live music for no entry charge.

“Starting at 4 o’clock, we’re doing Old Fashioned specials for an old-fashioned New Year’s at the Lodge,” Ammel said.

Band leader Joe Hellberg said the group plays a lot of classic big band and jazz.

“We’re just here to play music of the 40s, the 50s, the Glenn Miller, the Tommy Dorsey,” Hellberg said. “The great hits from yesterday but we also have some songs that are current that people will really enjoy and join in.”

The band starts playing at 9:00 p.m. and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

This year, Club 906 is bringing its teen-exclusive party to Escanaba for the first time. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. at the Delta Chamber of Commerce on Lincoln Road. An organizer of the event said it’s $20 at the door and that includes a table full of junk food and other fun stuff.

“There’s going to be gaming stations, virtual reality gaming stations, life-sized Jenga, bean bags, photo booth, DJ rocking the house for the night,” said Justin Wyckoff, Amp’D UP Entertainment co-owner. “Just an all-inclusive fun enjoyment for the area teens.”

Wyckoff said parents could come in and tour the venue when they drop their teens off, but then, it’s teens only for the rest of the night. Teens must be ages 14 to 17 to enter.

