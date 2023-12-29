Escanaba hosts New Year’s Eve parties

Club 906 events are teen-exclusive for the ages of 14 to 17.
Club 906 events are teen-exclusive for the ages of 14 to 17.(Club 906)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve parties are happening all across the U.P. on Sunday and in Escanaba, there’s parties for community members of any age.

Fun for the whole family can be found at the Bowl-a-Rama on 1st Avenue with cyber bowling. That’s when the lights go off and the black lights, neon and music come on.

“It’s a place where families can go and have a good time and not spend a lot of money,” manager Al Danz said.

This is the 5th year for the popular event, but Bowl-a-Rama still has lanes available at 8:00 p.m. Families will enjoy a slice of pizza, soda and bowling for 2 hours for $10 a person. Guests can also skip the bowling and just come to hang out.

“You’re more than welcome to come in,” Danz said. “The bar is open and they could order pizza if they like, or any food off our menu.”

The Marrier Orchestra Revival will be ringing in the new year at the Old Fashioned New Year’s Eve party at the Elks Lodge on Ludington Street.

Elks trustee Pete Ammel said the dinner is sold out, but the lodge is open for the public to come in, have a drink at the bar and listen to live music for no entry charge.

“Starting at 4 o’clock, we’re doing Old Fashioned specials for an old-fashioned New Year’s at the Lodge,” Ammel said.

Band leader Joe Hellberg said the group plays a lot of classic big band and jazz.

“We’re just here to play music of the 40s, the 50s, the Glenn Miller, the Tommy Dorsey,” Hellberg said. “The great hits from yesterday but we also have some songs that are current that people will really enjoy and join in.”

The band starts playing at 9:00 p.m. and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

This year, Club 906 is bringing its teen-exclusive party to Escanaba for the first time. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. at the Delta Chamber of Commerce on Lincoln Road. An organizer of the event said it’s $20 at the door and that includes a table full of junk food and other fun stuff.

“There’s going to be gaming stations, virtual reality gaming stations, life-sized Jenga, bean bags, photo booth, DJ rocking the house for the night,” said Justin Wyckoff, Amp’D UP Entertainment co-owner. “Just an all-inclusive fun enjoyment for the area teens.”

Wyckoff said parents could come in and tour the venue when they drop their teens off, but then, it’s teens only for the rest of the night. Teens must be ages 14 to 17 to enter.

Click here to contact Bowl-a-Rama for the cyber bowling family event.

Click here for more information on the Elks Lodge NYE party.

Click here for more information on the Club 906 Escanaba party for teens.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

Latest News

The International Health Racquet and Sports Association says the month of January accounted...
Making sustainable New Year’s resolutions for 2024
Foggy Conditions in upper Michigan
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shares tips for driving in foggy weather
SCOTUS Declines Trump Immunity Dispute
Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot
The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations, but none more than the Lake Superior...
Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub wins Salvation Army ‘Battle of the Restaurants’