Easy cocktails and mocktails to ring in the new year

By Pavlina Osta
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Morning team rings in the new year early with an easy mocktail and cocktail recipe you can make this weekend! Courtyards bartender, Chris Durley, joins Pavlina Osta and Jennifer Perez to show how you can make it at home.

75 mistletoes

.5 oz lemon juice

1 oz gin

.5 oz cranberry syrup

.5 oz orange liqueur

Champagne Combine all ingredients except champagne in a shaker and gently stir. Strain into glad and top with champagne

Grape Expectations Punch

3 parts white grape juice

3 parts gingerale

2 parts pineapple juice

Optional: edible glitter.

Add all ingredients together with ice and stir. Can be made individually or as a large serving.

Cranberry simple syrup.

1 cup sugar 12 oz.

Cranberries 1 & 1/2 cup sugar.

Combine all and bring to simmer.

Simmer until sugar is dissolved and cranberries pop.

Run through a fun strainer and cool syrup

Happy New Year!!

