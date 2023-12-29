Dickinson County senior resources on the ballot

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The funding for five senior centers and the Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency are on the ballot on February 27th.

Each program is funded through one levy of four-tenths of a mill, or 40 cents per $1,000 of property tax. The levy raised $496,000 over 2023 but needs to be renewed this February.

Dickinson County Commissioner Barbara Kramer says Dickinson County voters are likely to support the renewal.

“The average age of our population here is a little older than the national average,” said Kramer. “So, we are looking at ourselves in the mirror when we are looking at the senior millage.”

DICSA received $300,000 from the levy, an increase of $12,000 from previous years.

DICSA Executive Director Kristin Sommerfeld says the additional funds will help address rising costs.

“Well, overall, the senior millage dollars are hugely needed here at DICSA to help us put out the meals on wheels to the homebound seniors,” said Sommerfeld. “The addition is great, most likely it’s going to cover the expenses rising.”

Much of the DICSA budget goes to their Meals-on-Wheels program. In 2023 DICSA delivered an average of 227 meals each day to 185 residents across Dickinson County.

Sommerfeld says the meals program gives families living away from seniors a way to check-in.

“A lot of folks don’t have family in town or anyone able to check on them regularly other than a phone call,” said Sommerfeld. “So, it’s a nice social connection for the seniors that are home, and it is a bit of a safety measure as well.”

DICSA also provides cooking assistance to the Breen, Felch, and Sagola senior centers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.