Clouds decrease then New Year’s Eve snow

Clouds will move out throughout the day making way for sunshine this afternoon. Then, a clipper system moves through tomorrow. Snow starts developing during the evening. It becomes scattered across the west and central counties by Sunday morning. Then, light lake-effect snow continues along the northeast wind belts during the afternoon. A few snowflakes could still be around to ring in the New Year. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties. The first week of 2024 looks relatively warm.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

New Year’s Eve: Scattered snow showers and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

New Year’s Day: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with lake effect snow north

>Highs: Upper 20s

