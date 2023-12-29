Clouds decrease then New Year’s Eve snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will move out throughout the day making way for sunshine this afternoon. Then, a clipper system moves through tomorrow. Snow starts developing during the evening. It becomes scattered across the west and central counties by Sunday morning. Then, light lake-effect snow continues along the northeast wind belts during the afternoon. A few snowflakes could still be around to ring in the New Year. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties. The first week of 2024 looks relatively warm.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

New Year’s Eve: Scattered snow showers and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

New Year’s Day: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with lake effect snow north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

snow
Sunshine then New Year's Eve Snow
Snow chances move in late Saturday night into Sunday
Improving conditions with chances of snow New Year's
snow
Year In Review: the biggest weather events of 2023
fog
Morning fog, drizzle/mix then slow clearing