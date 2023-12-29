Clouds decrease then New Year’s Eve snow
Clouds will move out throughout the day making way for sunshine this afternoon. Then, a clipper system moves through tomorrow. Snow starts developing during the evening. It becomes scattered across the west and central counties by Sunday morning. Then, light lake-effect snow continues along the northeast wind belts during the afternoon. A few snowflakes could still be around to ring in the New Year. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties. The first week of 2024 looks relatively warm.
Today: Becoming sunny and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south
Saturday: Becoming cloudy with nighttime snow
>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere
New Year’s Eve: Scattered snow showers and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
New Year’s Day: Becoming sunny and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with lake effect snow north
>Highs: Upper 20s
