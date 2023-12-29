Charter Communications looking to buy Norway communication network

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway City Council has authorized a letter of intent to sell the city’s communication network.

The city council had been in discussions with Charter Communications and other telecom companies about selling the municipal network since April of 2023. Charter’s current nonbinding offer is five million dollars.

Norway City Manager Dan Stoltman says a telecom company would be able to future-proof Norway’s network.

“In the long term, someone who is in that business might be able to offer our customers and our neighbors a better service,” said Stoltman. “More foolproof, technologically advanced and tech-proofed.”

Stoltman expects the sale to be completed by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.