Charter Communications looking to buy Norway communication network

The Norway City Council has authorized a letter of intent to sell the city’s communication...
The Norway City Council has authorized a letter of intent to sell the city’s communication network.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway City Council has authorized a letter of intent to sell the city’s communication network.

The city council had been in discussions with Charter Communications and other telecom companies about selling the municipal network since April of 2023. Charter’s current nonbinding offer is five million dollars.

Norway City Manager Dan Stoltman says a telecom company would be able to future-proof Norway’s network.

“In the long term, someone who is in that business might be able to offer our customers and our neighbors a better service,” said Stoltman. “More foolproof, technologically advanced and tech-proofed.”

Stoltman expects the sale to be completed by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21

Latest News

The funding for five senior centers and the Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency are on...
Dickinson County senior resources on the ballot
The International Health Racquet and Sports Association says the month of January accounted...
Making sustainable New Year’s resolutions for 2024
Making sustainable New Year’s resolutions for 2024
The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations, but none more than the Lake Superior...
Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub wins Salvation Army ‘Battle of the Restaurants’