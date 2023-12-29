Car fire slows traffic in Houghton Friday morning

Houghton Car Fire(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A car fire in Houghton slowed traffic Friday morning at the intersection of Canal Rd. and Memorial Dr.

According to a TV6 reporter on-scene, flames were reported coming from the engine of a silver, four-door vehicle around 11:30 a.m. ET.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

TV6′s Colin Jackson stated no ambulances were present while he was near the location of the fire.

Responding to the scene were Michigan Tech Police Services, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton City Police, Hancock City Police and Hurontown Fire and Rescue.

