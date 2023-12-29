Campfire CoWorks hosts final ‘Fire Up Fridays’ event

Many regulars spoke about how the space changed their businesses and their daily lives.
Many regulars spoke about how the space changed their businesses and their daily lives.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was the final day of operation for Campfire CoWorks in downtown Marquette, so the business hosted one final commemorative event.

This was the final ‘Fire Up Friday’, a series of networking events for entrepreneurs in the area. These events were hosted weekly and provided Campfire CoWorks regulars and members of the public a place to discuss business.

Many regulars spoke about how the space changed their businesses and their daily lives.

Nicole Parks, Campfire CoWorks co-founder, said they’ve grown a little community, so closing the doors is a bittersweet experience.

“It has been a very rewarding experience, just seeing all the different faces and folks that have come through the space. We’ve been open for the last four years and we’ve had about 700 different people walk through our space, whether that was to come in for a day pass or a week pass or because they were traveling through Marquette for a few months so they would come and join us,” said Parks.

The business will sell the remaining furniture on Saturday during the Fire Sale.

