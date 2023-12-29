Bruce Closser breaks world record, oldest person to bike across the United States

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Guinness Book of World Records, a Marquette County resident is officially a world record holder.

The Guinness Book of World Records notified 78-year-old Bruce Closser on Thursday that he is the oldest documented person to cross the country on a bicycle.

Closser said he was already planning the bike trip when he learned about the record.

“Last February when I was skiing in Colorado, I happened to see an item in a local newspaper about a guy from Colorado who had just set the world record for being the oldest person, and I thought, ‘Well, I’m planning to ride this summer and I’m older than he is.’ It looked to me like the record was there for the taking.”

Closser said it was a scramble to get everything together for his planned departure in early May.

He started from Yorktown, Virginia on May 5, and followed the Transamerica bicycle trail then ended on August 22 in Astoria, Oregon. Closser traveled 4,205 miles over 109 days, 91 of which were spent riding.

The Guinness Book of World Records has a required minimum number of miles to consider the record broken. Closser’s distance was well over that minimum.

Closser said he didn’t set out to beat the record, but it was an added accomplishment.

“You can probably do more than you think you can. I mean, I didn’t know if I could do this or not when I started. I thought maybe I could, but it turned out, yeah, I could do it. I think that’s true for a lot of things. We don’t do things because we’re afraid we can’t do them, and I think that’s my takeaway from this, that you can do more than you think you can.”

The record holder said he doesn’t expect his rein to last long, but he’s happy he is holding it for any time at all.

Closser said outside of his marriage and having kids, this was the most interesting thing he’s ever done.

