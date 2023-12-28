Year In Review: the biggest weather events of 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

2023 started on the heels of a fading La Nina. A wintry mix caused icy roads between the 3rd and 4th of January. Then, on the 19th of the month, a winter storm dumped moderate to heavy snow, which caused difficult travel. A few warm spells in January caused the cancellation of the UP 200 in February.

Spring was more active with our most notable winter storms of the year. At the end of March, on the 31st, a winter storm dumped a foot of snow for most of the U.P. In the central U.P. and up to 22″ in the central counties.

April was a warmer and wetter month. A spring storm system brought mixed precipitation and thunderstorms from the 4th through the 6th. Then a prolonged warm stretch from the 10th through the 15th caused rapid snowmelt. Flooding became an issue as rain followed on the 15th and 16th. This caused water levels along rivers to climb. The wet pattern continued from the 18th through the 20th with more rain. By the end of the month, Governor Whitmer issued a state of emergency for Houghton, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, and Alger counties as flooding expanded across the region.

We rounded out the cold season with a historic snowstorm from May 1st through the 2nd. This storm dumped 27-32″ of snow over two days. Travel was nearly impossible, and flights were grounded. By the end of spring, The National Weather Service Office in Negaunee recorded 178″ of snow.

The start of summer was cooler and uneventful. At the end of July on the 27th, a line of strong to severe storms plowed across the western and central U.P. at night.

Fall was relatively warm with times of periodic rain. This year around 44″ of rain fell at the NWS. This is above the annual normal of 35″ of rain.

November and December have been significantly warmer than normal with a deficit of snow. We’re expecting this pattern to continue as a strong El Nino impacts our winter through early next year.

