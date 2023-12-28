Wine tasting and chook drops: Houghton, Hancock prepare for New Years weekend celebrations

HOUGHTON & HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year approaches, plans are being made in both Houghton and Hancock to celebrate the start of 2024.

One of the first is on Saturday at the Keweenaw Co-op. The business is inviting you to sip, savor, and discover at a Sparkling Wine Tasting, featuring three different wines.

“A French Brut, a White Lambrusco, and a Grace Brut Rose from Mawby Winery in the Leelanau Peninsula in Michigan,” says Keweenaw Co-op Retail Manager Denise Hansen.

There will also be a grape beer and sparkling teas. Hansen will be serving these samples from the store’s wine department. She says it’s a chance to try something different for the start of the new year.

“Sometimes it can be scary to try something new, and sometimes expensive,” continued Hansen. “And if you wanted to sample a little bottle of bubbly prior to buying it, then I think this is the greatest opportunity you could have this weekend.”

Sampling will run from noon until 2:00 p.m.

And on Sunday evening, the City of Houghton and Visit Keweenaw are holding a brand-new New Year’s arrival event on the downtown waterfront pier. Called the ‘Chook Drop’, the city will be dropping a large Chook hat instead of a ball to ring in 2024 at midnight.

“We’ll have it at the top of the flagpole, we’ll probably raise it up there as we get closer,” says Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “And then when the time comes, we’ll light it, and bring it back down and then it will be a big splash for 2024.”

You can start gathering at the pier ahead of the drop for live music and mingling with fellow chook-drop watchers.

“This is a great alternative for people on New Year’s Eve,” added Waara. “They might want to do some other things earlier in the evening and come out and do something outdoors.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive by at least 11:30 p.m. for the full experience.

