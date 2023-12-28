Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash

Latest News

Allison Spencer plays her alto horn, getting ready for her trip to Pasadena, California to...
2 UP musicians to march in Rose Parade
2 UP musicians to march in Rose Parade
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party
In Michigan, kids between the ages of 12 and 16 have to take a safety class if they want to...
Sheriff’s office teaches youth snowmobile safety class in Forsyth Township
Sheriff’s office teaches youth snowmobile safety class in Forsyth Township