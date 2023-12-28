Upper Peninsula Audiology gives the gift of hearing

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Larry Ross got a free pair of state-of-the-art hearing aids when he arrived at Upper Peninsula Audiology Wednesday.

The hearing aids were calibrated to his needs, and he learned how to maintain them.

Ross says he couldn’t have been more excited when he learned he was a Hearing for the Holidays winner.

“I was floored,” said Ross. “The big thing was, I tried the demos for two weeks and I noticed a huge difference. You could pick up stuff if they were even whispering.”

Upper Peninsula Audiology has held the Hearing for the Holidays contest for almost five years. Residents across Upper Michigan are nominated to win a free pair of hearing aids in celebration of the season of giving.

Audiologist Dr. Kati Stilwell says the event gives thanks for the community support she receives.

“It’s awesome,” said Dr. Stilwell. “We love doing it as an office because our community gives us so much support. This is just one way we’re able to give back to them.”

She says it’s a big financial help for winners.

“We bundle our services here,” said Dr. Stilwell. “With the cost of the devices and services, they are saving a lot of money.”

Three winners were announced this year, one in Houghton and two in Iron Mountain. Patsy Waeghe of Iron Mountain received her hearing aids last week.

