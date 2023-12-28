UP photo contest accepting entries

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A photography competition at the Bonifas Arts Center is looking for photos of what the U.P. looks like to you.

The U.P. Through My Lens competition is open to all levels of photographers ages 16 and up. Anyone from anywhere can submit entries, but the photos must be shots of the U.P.

Gallery Director Kate Oman said she’s expecting to see it all, from land and waterscapes to someone’s favorite beer and a towering s’more.

“It could be deer camp,” Oman said. “It could be landscape. It could be fishing. It could be art. It could be going for a 5K run. It could be any photography that you’ve taken with your phone or your camera.”

Photos must have been taken within the last five years. Submissions are due by January 5. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three photos.

You can download the competition application here.

You can pay the entry fee here.

