Ski Brule remains open through the warm weather

Ski Brule remains open while some winter sports resorts are temporarily closing their hills.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Ski Brule remains open while some winter sports resorts are temporarily closing their hills.

11 out of its 17 trails are open and filled with skiers and snowboarders. Ski Brule Operations Manager Jessica Polich attributes their success to starting their snow machines early.

She says her team’s experience shines when the weather is unhelpful.

“We’ve been making snow and the crew’s been making snow, some of them for 20 years, a lot of them much longer than that,” said Polich. “They understand the routine, they understand what is required.”

Ski Brule plans to stay open in early spring if ski demand remains high.

