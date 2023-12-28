NMU Center for Rural Health offering virtual training for community health workers

Northern Michigan University's Center for Rural Health
Northern Michigan University's Center for Rural Health
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health is offering a chance to get certified as a national community health worker, and the cost has never been lower.

Thanks to a grant, the Center for Rural Health has openings for a virtual 12-day course that includes mental health, first aid and adverse child event training. The course is normally more than $1,600, but thanks to grant funding, it’s offered for just $250.

“I think it’s becoming more known that people are not achieving health and well-being because of some of the barriers to care that they experience,” said Elise Bur, NMU Center for Rural Health Director. “These individuals will link people to resources in the community that will further assist them in accessing services.”

The training schedule starts January 9. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They run through February 15. You can find out more by clicking here.

