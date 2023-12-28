New West End Townships Emergency Services Authority beginning service January 1

WETESA in Republic Township
WETESA in Republic Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency medical services for Champion, Ely, Humboldt, Republic and Tilden Townships will now be serviced by a new authority--the West End Townships Emergency Services Authority or WETESA. It’s a state-approved joint venture aimed at reducing response times to emergency calls in Marquette County’s west end.

“We’ve been relying here in Republic and it takes them 40 to 50 minutes to get an ambulance here,” said James Brennan, WETESA Vice Chair. “Hopefully, this will help the people out here to get faster service to get the care they need or to get them to where they need to be.”

The group has a first-year operating budget of $100,000 with each township contributing to the budget. Brennan says this is the first group in the state to form an authority like this with state approval.

“We’re actually the first ones to go into this before they even made the statute, so we’re on the cutting edge of being the first group,” Brennan said. “We have other townships calling us now asking how we did it.”

The first responders say it’s all about reducing response times during emergencies.

“On average, people are waiting quite a bit of time for an ambulance to come out here,” said Andrew Jarvi, WETESA First Responder. “Just one of us showing up within five or 10 minutes is a pretty big deal for out here. It gives people a little less anxiety if they have an issue because help is closer than it used to be.”

Some townships, including Republic Township, pay for first responder training. WETESA services officially start after the new year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect

Latest News

Photo entry submitted by Bri Belanger.
UP photo contest accepting entries
Allison Spencer plays her alto horn, getting ready for her trip to Pasadena, California to...
2 UP musicians to march in Rose Parade
Mount Bohemia's season opening has been delayed thanks to the lack of snow across the U.P.
Mount Bohemia partners with Ski Brule for temporary unlimited skiing for season pass holders
The northbound, right-hand lane of the bridge will be closed during daylight hours from next...
MDOT announces temporary lane closure for Portage Lake Lift Bridge repairs
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea