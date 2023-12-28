New West End Townships Emergency Services Authority beginning service January 1

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency medical services for Champion, Ely, Humboldt, Republic and Tilden Townships will now be serviced by a new authority--the West End Townships Emergency Services Authority or WETESA. It’s a state-approved joint venture aimed at reducing response times to emergency calls in Marquette County’s west end.

“We’ve been relying here in Republic and it takes them 40 to 50 minutes to get an ambulance here,” said James Brennan, WETESA Vice Chair. “Hopefully, this will help the people out here to get faster service to get the care they need or to get them to where they need to be.”

The group has a first-year operating budget of $100,000 with each township contributing to the budget. Brennan says this is the first group in the state to form an authority like this with state approval.

“We’re actually the first ones to go into this before they even made the statute, so we’re on the cutting edge of being the first group,” Brennan said. “We have other townships calling us now asking how we did it.”

The first responders say it’s all about reducing response times during emergencies.

“On average, people are waiting quite a bit of time for an ambulance to come out here,” said Andrew Jarvi, WETESA First Responder. “Just one of us showing up within five or 10 minutes is a pretty big deal for out here. It gives people a little less anxiety if they have an issue because help is closer than it used to be.”

Some townships, including Republic Township, pay for first responder training. WETESA services officially start after the new year.

