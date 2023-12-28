MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke publicly for the first time after practice today about the bullet wound to the thigh of freshman Jeremy Fears. Izzo says he does not have details on the incident, but reports Fears will return to campus Friday, and he may be on the bench for Saturday’s game vs. Indiana State. Izzo did not confirm that Fears is out for the rest of the season, and they don’t know yet, but that is secondary to his recovery.

Izzo said the 5 a.m. call on Christmas Eve to find out from fears about the incident shook him, and he has spoken to him every day since and tried to make a trip to Illinois to see him, but it didn’t work out.

He says Fears is in decent spirits and it will be great to have him back in town, but he also says watching his teammates practice and play when he can’t join them will be tough for him.

“This isn’t about me or our team; it’s about Jeremy and his recovery,” Izzo said. “It could have been a lot worse, and a lot of people have it a whole lot worse.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

Latest News

Harbaugh, Michigan savor trip to Disneyland after wild journey to CFP Rose Bowl semifinal
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander suspended 1 game for actions during coin toss at Carolina
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Week 17 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112