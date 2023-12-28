MQT Adventure, Guide Service reports dangerous ice conditions on several Marquette County lakes

Little Shag Lake Ice Conditions
Little Shag Lake Ice Conditions(MQT Adventure and Guide Service)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula guide service reported dangerous ice conditions on several lakes in Marquette County on Thursday.

MQT Adventure and Guide Service said in a Facebook Post after drilling, measuring and spudding a dozen lakes it determined no body of water had sufficient ice coverage to safely fish on.

