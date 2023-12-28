MQT Adventure, Guide Service reports dangerous ice conditions on several Marquette County lakes
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula guide service reported dangerous ice conditions on several lakes in Marquette County on Thursday.
MQT Adventure and Guide Service said in a Facebook Post after drilling, measuring and spudding a dozen lakes it determined no body of water had sufficient ice coverage to safely fish on.
