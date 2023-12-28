Mount Bohemia partners with Ski Brule for temporary unlimited skiing for season pass holders

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia’s season opening has been delayed thanks to the lack of snow across the U.P.

The resort relies on lake effect snow to cover its hill with natural powder.

“We don’t make snow, so we figured we had to swing for our pass holders, as we don’t think we’re opening probably until mid-January,” said Mount Bohemia President Lonie Glieberman. “That is our goal right now and that is still, obviously, snow dependent. So, we thought, ‘What can we do for our pass holders to get them on the slopes as soon as possible?’”

The answer? Partnering with another resort, Ski Brule.

“We reached out to Ski Brule, and they were receptive to a partnership to help us with this situation,” continued Glieberman. “We reached a deal that allows our season pass holders to ski Ski Brule starting January 1 through January 14, unlimited.”

Currently, about 70% of Ski Brule’s terrain is open. Ski Brule Operations Manager Jessica Polich says helping Mount Bohemia has a positive seasonal impact for everyone.

“The more people get out and get skiing, the better it is for everybody in the industry,” said Polich. “You don’t want people sitting at home and thinking ‘Oh, there’s no snow.’ We want them on the snow, enjoying winter and everything winter offers because sooner or later, Mother Nature will start cooperating.”

Glieberman says if there is still not enough snow by the 14th, they have negotiated an extension to the unlimited period for season pass holders. He says Mount Bohemia’s Nordic spa and its new additions remain available.

