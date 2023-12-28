Morning fog, drizzle/mix then slow clearing

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drizzle, freezing drizzle and mist will gradually clear out of the Southern U.P. this morning. There are areas of dense fog to be on the lookout for as well. The trend is quieter through Saturday. Then, a clipper low coupled with an upper-level trough in the jetstream will bring slightly cooler air and light snow across the north. It tapers off during the day with around half an inch of snow possible in the west.

Today: Morning dense fog north and drizzle/mix south. Then, cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mainly sunny with some clouds mixing

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s north, upper 30s to low 40s south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

New Year’s Eve: Light snow north and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

New Year’s Day: Becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Light snow and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

Latest News

fog
Morning fog/drizzle then weekend light snow
Some could see light flurries as we ring in the new year
Light rain chances tonight with snow chances this weekend
Less chances for snow and more chances of ice in some areas this evening
Evening mix with chances for snow this weekend
rain
Few morning showers then more evening rain/mix