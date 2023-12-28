Morning fog, drizzle/mix then slow clearing

Drizzle, freezing drizzle and mist will gradually clear out of the Southern U.P. this morning. There are areas of dense fog to be on the lookout for as well. The trend is quieter through Saturday. Then, a clipper low coupled with an upper-level trough in the jetstream will bring slightly cooler air and light snow across the north. It tapers off during the day with around half an inch of snow possible in the west.

Today: Morning dense fog north and drizzle/mix south. Then, cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mainly sunny with some clouds mixing

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s north, upper 30s to low 40s south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

New Year’s Eve: Light snow north and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

New Year’s Day: Becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Light snow and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

