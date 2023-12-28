Michigan State Police urges safe driving for New Year’s Eve

Before the celebration begins, the MSP urges everyone to plan a designated driver.
Before the celebration begins, the MSP urges everyone to plan a designated driver.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is giving tips to help you stay safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve.

Before the celebration begins, the MSP urges everyone to plan a designated driver.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District Public Information Officer, said this is the most vital thing you can do.

There will be extra troopers and patrols out and about to make sure the roads are safe.

Giannunzio said they want people to have fun, they just want people to do it safely.

“We are very much about people celebrating responsibly for the holiday. It’s a big day, going into the new year, we want everybody to be able to have fun, but not to have that worry that there’s going to be someone who makes that bad decision to get behind the wheel after they’ve been consuming alcohol, and then causing a crash,” said Giannunzio.

The MSP said they will take enforcement action if they come across a drunk or high driver.

