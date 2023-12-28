MDOT announces temporary lane closure for Portage Lake Lift Bridge repairs

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers in Houghton can expect a lane closure on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to start off 2024.

The northbound, right-hand lane of the bridge will be closed during daylight hours from next Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5. This is to conduct repair work on elevators that lead up into the machine rooms of both bridge towers. Both elevators date back to when the bridge was first built.

“It’s a good time to work on the bridge because the bridge is not moving for regular shipping traffic,” says MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten.

This is part of a $4.3 million overall project that began in May. Weingarten said this is the first of new year repairs that will be ongoing throughout 2024.

“We expect that there will be some more lane closures associated with this work,” continued Weingarten. “As we find out when the contractor can get it and do specific types of work, we’ll be announcing any other lane closures coming up, as soon as possible.”

Weingarten says the overall project should be wrapped up by October 2024.

