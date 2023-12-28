Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub wins Salvation Army ‘Battle of the Restaurants’

The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations, but none more than the Lake Superior...
The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations, but none more than the Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub in Harvey.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army pitted Marquette County restaurants against each other in a friendly competition to see which could earn the most money.

The “Battle of the Restaurants” saw many donations but none more than the Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub in Harvey.

Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub earned a combined total of $1,154.83. The next closest earner was Little Caesar’s in Ishpeming, with a total of $138.84.

Scott Arbour, Lake Superior Smokehouse and Brewpub president, said his restaurant reached out to regulars and their social media followers for donations.

“It was more or less just raising awareness and letting people know what was happening,” said Arbour. “That not only would they be helping less fortunate people, but they would also be supporting our restaurant and showing the generosity of the Harvey area.”

Participating restaurants included Little Caesars, Vango’s, Campfire Coffee, the Crossroads, Third Coast Pizzeria, Donckers and the Delft Bistro.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

Latest News

Change passwords, check all of your statements carefully, and put an alert on your bank accounts.
Attorney General Nessel speaks up about cybersecurity breaches
Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building
Wine sampling will be available on Saturday in Hancock, and the chook drop will be on Sunday...
Wine tasting and chook drops: Houghton, Hancock prepare for New Years weekend celebrations
MSU head coach Tom Izzo gives an update on the condition of Jeremy Fears Jr.
Little Shag Lake Ice Conditions
MQT Adventure, Guide Service reports dangerous ice conditions on several Marquette County lakes