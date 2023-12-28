Ishepming high school students prepare for blood drive

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Ishpeming High School say they’re looking to defend their title and bring in the most blood donations this January 4. It’s a competition between Ishpeming, Negaunee and Westwood students. Each school’s National Honor Society students are organizing the blood drives.

“It’s just so rewarding to see something that you’re doing go to such a good cause and for it to actually pay off and help your community,” said Jaxon Foster, Ishpeming High School National Honor Society Co-President. “Even if it’s just one person, it’s just amazing to see that.”

Students said just like last year, they know how urgent the need for blood donations is in the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re very aware that there’s a need for blood in our community,” said Jaylyn Willey, Ishpeming High School National Honor Society Vice President. “Something really cool about this blood drive is that all the blood sourced will go into the local community here in the U.P. where there’s a constant need for blood and a lack thereof. I think that urged a lot of people to really want to donate.”

Willey says whether people donate because of the competition or just to give back, they’re making a difference.

“There’s going to be some people who do it because of the competition,” Willey said. “We want to get the trophy again, that would be really cool but also just really to make a difference in such an easy way. If you’re able to donate blood, it’s a great way to give back. It can save up to three lives and that’s something that’s really just not comparable.”

The Ishpeming blood drive is January 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is open to any eligible donors, not just students. Negaunee held its drive earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.