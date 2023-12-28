Improving conditions with chances of snow New Year's

Foggy skies are starting clear up across most of the region with lingering skies in the eastern counties. Calm conditions are in the forecast for the next couple of days so travel will be smooth going into the weekend. But chances of light snow start to rise around late Saturday night into Sunday. Snow will be scattered in the west and turn into light lake effect snow around the start of the new year.

Friday: Decreasing clouds in the morning with mostly clear skies throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 30s north; Low 40s possible south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies and mild air; chances of snow start late

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

New Year’s Eve: Light snow in the west and north; cloudy skies

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

New Year’s Day: Light snow in the morning with clearing skies throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

