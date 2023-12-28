How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday and Friday hockey fans in Upper Michigan can watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring the Michigan Tech Huskies, on local television.

FOX UP will broadcast all four games from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids over two days beginning Thursday with Michigan Tech vs. Alaska at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by Michigan State vs. Ferris State at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The outcome of Thursday’s match-ups will determine who will face off Friday for third place at 3:30 p.m. ET and who will play for the championship at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The games will also be streaming on the TV6 & FOX UP Mobile News App and at uppermichiganssource.com.

You can find more information on tickets, MTU live stats and online listening here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.