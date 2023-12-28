How to watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring Michigan Tech hockey

MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena
MTU Hockey at the Van Andel Arena(MTU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday and Friday hockey fans in Upper Michigan can watch the Great Lakes Invitational, featuring the Michigan Tech Huskies, on local television.

FOX UP will broadcast all four games from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids over two days beginning Thursday with Michigan Tech vs. Alaska at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by Michigan State vs. Ferris State at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The outcome of Thursday’s match-ups will determine who will face off Friday for third place at 3:30 p.m. ET and who will play for the championship at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The games will also be streaming on the TV6 & FOX UP Mobile News App and at uppermichiganssource.com.

You can find more information on tickets, MTU live stats and online listening here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
26-year-old Jarod Havican of Marquette was arrested Dec. 13 for allegedly hiding a camera in a...
Marquette hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom to decide if he will withdraw plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break

Latest News

Chest Pain Coordinator at the Heart and Vascular Center at U.P. Health System Marquette, Joe...
UPHS Vascular Center shares tips for achieving heart-healthy goals for 2024
Pavlina interview 12-28-23
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken from Michigan, dies at the age of 21
Eleven out of its 17 trails are open.
Ski Brule remains open through the warm weather