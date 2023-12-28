Demolition underway for new Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin Robbins building

Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
Construction has been delayed on the project due to difficulty in finding a contractor.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins are officially coming to Houghton.

The demolition of the former Hardees and Baby E’s BBQ building is currently underway to clear the way for a smaller building for the new businesses. This deconstruction work is being handled by John Coponen Construction.

The Houghton Planning Commission approved the site plan for this construction earlier this year. However, construction was delayed due to trouble finding a contractor.

City Manager Eric Waara expects site work to take place during the winter, and actual construction to begin in the spring.

“People have been wondering for the longest time because their site plan was approved several months ago, and when were they going to get started,” says Waara. “We kept having to tell people, ‘When they get a contractor, they’ll get started’. So now, they have a contractor to work on it, and we’ve got the weather for it, so I assume they decided to start early.”

Waara adds that the new businesses should be up and running by late summer.

“I would imagine that that would be their goal,” continued Waara. “Once the building is up, these things tend to go fairly quickly, so we’ll look forward to them in 2024.”

