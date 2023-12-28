Attorney General Nessel speaks up about cybersecurity breaches

Change passwords, check all of your statements carefully, and put an alert on your bank accounts.
Change passwords, check all of your statements carefully, and put an alert on your bank accounts.(WILX)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) is speaking up about an important issue involving your personal medical information.

Nessel said there have been two cybersecurity breaches of medical data since May of this year.

The office of the Attorney General says medical insurance providers aren’t required to inform consumers about data breaches, so be sure to take the necessary steps to prevent your data from being leaked.



“We don’t have the appropriate and necessary laws on the books here in Michigan in order to hold companies accountable when they fail to safeguard our health information appropriately and when they fail to notify both patients and the Attorney General that there’s been a breach,” said Nessel.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s website has a place for you to file a complaint, reach out if you’ve been impacted and learn more about the risks involved with these data breaches.

