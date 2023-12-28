2 UP musicians to march in Rose Parade

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people from Escanaba and Gladstone are heading to the Rose Bowl this week, but they won’t be playing football; instead, they will be playing instruments.

25-year-old Allison Spencer from Escanaba and Gladstone High School student Isaiah Boyce are heading to Pasadena, California to march with the Salvation Army band in the Rose Parade.

When 25-year-old Spencer found out she was selected to play with the Salvation Army band, she said she was excited both about the cost and the extracurricular activities.

“Being selected, your entirety of all the expenses except for spending money and a couple food options is paid for, so all expenses paid,” Spencer said. “That includes the plane tickets and we’re staying at the camp there, and then a trip to Disney World, a trip through Hollywood Studios, I believe, and then a trip to Santa Monica.”

More than 130 people march in the Salvation Army band at the Rose Parade every year. Daren Spencer, the Army’s divisional music director said the band has been doing it for a long time.

“The Salvation Army has been involved in the Rose Bowl for over a hundred years,” Spencer said.

Daren Spencer was not a part of Allison Spencer’s parade selection as he’s also her dad. At times, he accompanies her on the piano while she plays her alto horn.

“An alto horn is the Salvation Army or the British version of a French horn,” Allison Spencer said.

She started playing the alto horn when she was 7 years old. She said she was awarded her spot in the parade after attending an intense music camp this summer--one she has attended since she was a child.

“The main goal is to get better at your instrument, so you can hopefully join up to the next level,” Spencer said.

She said band members in the parade come from across the United States.

“They prefer to have at least two representatives from each division going to march in the parade with them,” the horn player said. “We’ve got people from New York, from California, from Florida, from Wisconsin. We’ve got people from everywhere coming in.”

Allison Spencer and Boyce had to memorize two pieces of music in advance they will play while marching. Once they arrive in Pasadena, they will have two marching practices to get them ready for the parade on New Year’s Eve.

