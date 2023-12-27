Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect

Latest News

This video still image provided by KABC-TV shows workers clearing debris across the entrance...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Jodi Hildebrandt attends a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Hildebrandt,...
Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt pleads guilty to abusing children with YouTube mom Ruby Franke
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
They were calling for a ceasefire through song.
Carolers protest for Palestine through song in downtown Marquette
In Michigan, kids between the ages of 12 and 16 have to take a safety class if they want to...
Sheriff’s office teaches youth snowmobile safety class in Forsyth Township