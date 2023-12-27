Warm weather makes for simpler end to Great Lakes shipping season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While the warm weather may be a bad for many Northland businesses, our port is benefitting.

This year’s shipping season is going to end on a much warmer note. The season began in March and will end on January 5th.

Jayson Hron, The Director of Communication and Marketing at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, says the mild temperatures and lack of ice make the end of the season much smoother.

“It’s been a good season,” said Hron. “This is definitely a record-breaking year in terms of the latest ocean departure and also the earliest ocean arrival.”

More than 650 ships have moved through the Port of Duluth-Superior this season.

“The only impact from the warm weather has been a lack of ice,” said Hron. “Which means that the ships are able to sail at full speed, unimpeded by the ice.”

Due to the warm weather, Hron says they’ve decided to make a few last-minute changes.

“Seaway management decided in November to announce that it would have its latest closure date in history this year,” said Hron.

The ships will be able to travel through the Soo Locks at a much faster speed.

“To have this extension to the shipping season and to keep the ships moving,” said Hron. “Not only the Lakers, which we commonly see move through the middle of January, but the Salties as well.”

As the season comes to an end, Hron is grateful to end on such a high note.

