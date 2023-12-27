US Attorney Mark Totten recaps 2023

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As 2024 is approaching, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan reflects on the past year.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten shared some noteworthy cases of 2023, including the Smith Case, in which ten defendants were charged with trafficking illegal drugs from Detroit and distributing them around the Upper Peninsula.

Another is the case of Seann Pietila of Pickford who threatened a mass shooting against an East Lansing synagogue.

Totten also discussed the case of Nathan Weeden who allegedly desecrated a temple in Hancock, as well as the sextortion case tied to Jordan DeMay’s suicide.

Attorney Totten said his office expects similar work in the new year.

“National security and domestic violent extremism cases, hate crimes and civil rights work, you know, there seems to be an ongoing need for those types of cases,” said Attorney Totten. “We want to make sure that the citizens in our state, our elected officials and anyone else that might be threatened all are protected as well so those will continue to be priorities too.”

Attorney Totten met with all 11 tribes in Michigan during the annual Government-to-Government meetings in 2023. This year one of the main focuses was talking over a plan to handle missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

“I just really appreciate the partnership with the tribes in working on that important document which is hopefully a blueprint for trying to address this national crisis,” said Totten.

Totten said they will continue working with tribal governments, finish out the trials of previously mentioned cases and continue to work to cut off the supply chain of the illegal drug trade.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.