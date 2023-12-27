Sheriff’s office teaches youth snowmobile safety class in Forsyth Township

By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department put on a snowmobile safety class at the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club.

In Michigan, kids between the ages of 12 and 16 have to take a safety class if they want to drive snowmobiles.

After they complete the class, each participant is given a Snowmobile Safety Certificate.

David Rushford, Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club president, said they learned many things during the class.

“What to do when they’re out on the trail,” he said. “To ride right, to stay safe, be aware of conditions, be aware of what their surroundings are when they’re crossing roadways, the safe way to do it and positioning on the snowmobile. Just a safe operation overall.”

There’s another class Thursday at the Moose Country Snowmobile Club in Republic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can register online or see next classes at the DNR website.

