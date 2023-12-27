Second annual Innovation Week coming to Northern Michigan University

Three-day professional development conference brings thought leaders, and innovators in the Upper Peninsula.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is once again collaborating with Innovate Marquette to host the second annual Innovation Week.

This three-day conference aims to bring together thoughtful leaders, innovators, and creative minds in the Upper Peninsula.

Kristen Tanner, Innovate Marquette Programs Manager, and Bill Digneit, with SISU: The Innovation Institute at NMU, joined Pavlina Osta on the TV6 Morning News to discuss what you can expect.

New this year is the “Big Pitch”. Students can submit their ideas here. Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Innovation Week will take place February 21-23, 2024, at Northern Michigan University.

You can get tickets for Innovation Week here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
2 Wim Hof Workshops coming to Shady Grove Farm in Gwinn
rain
Rain and fog continue today

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
Money (generic)
2023 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
Dickinson County added a construction department to its county government at a board meeting...
Dickinson County adds permanent construction crew
Guests enjoyed cookies and hot cider as they explored the Sand Point Lighthouse during the...
Delta County Historical Society thanks residents for support of lighthouse