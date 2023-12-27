Second annual Innovation Week coming to Northern Michigan University

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is once again collaborating with Innovate Marquette to host the second annual Innovation Week.

This three-day conference aims to bring together thoughtful leaders, innovators, and creative minds in the Upper Peninsula.

Kristen Tanner, Innovate Marquette Programs Manager, and Bill Digneit, with SISU: The Innovation Institute at NMU, joined Pavlina Osta on the TV6 Morning News to discuss what you can expect.

New this year is the “Big Pitch”. Students can submit their ideas here. Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Innovation Week will take place February 21-23, 2024, at Northern Michigan University.

You can get tickets for Innovation Week here.

