Pine Mountain Resort adapts to warm winter

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - While it has other activities scheduled, Pine Mountain Resort plans to be closed for skiing and snowboarding until this Saturday.

Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Director Brock Verdegan says mother nature has not been kind.

“It’s just a combination of warm, warm weather for this time of year, no snow and not actually being able to make snow due to the humidity and the temperatures that we had,” said Verdegan. “We actually had to turn around and shut down for a couple of days.”

Record-breaking highs were recorded throughout December and may continue into January.

Pine Mountain is opening in other ways to the Iron Mountain community. The resort invites anyone to come to family activities throughout the week, including a movie night Wednesday and cookie decorating on Thursday, with free admission.

Pine Mountain Group Sales Manager Jan Bruder says the resort stays festive without the snow.

“It’s just beautiful here,” said Bruder. “If there’s a fire going on in the patio it’s a great place to hang out. The Sitzmark, the history of this bar is amazing. We want the community to come in and take advantage of all the great programs we have going on this week.”

The Sitzmark Bar will be featuring live music throughout the week.

Verdegan hopes demand for the ski hill will remain high into the early spring.

“I know last year we had some pretty good spring weather, probably could have stayed open a bit later,” said Verdegan. “With how this season is playing out, there is a pretty good chance if we have the demand. That will be the big thing, as long as people are on the hill, we will try to keep it open for them.”

The resort plans on hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks and torchlit parade this Sunday.

