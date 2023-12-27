Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad will file a petition with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) in an attempt to bar former President Trump from the Wisconsin ballot.

This latest action from Bangstad comes as other states have already made decisions on whether to keep Donald Trump on their state ballots. On Wednesday, Michigan’s Supreme Court said it will not hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling from groups seeking to keep Trump from appearing on the ballot.

It said in an order that the application by parties to appeal a Dec. 14 Michigan appeals court judgment was considered, but denied “because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.”

The ruling contrasts with Dec. 19 decision by a divided Colorado Supreme Court which found Trump ineligible to be president because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. That ruling was the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

The Michigan and Colorado cases are among dozens hoping to keep Trump’s name off state ballots. They all point to the so-called insurrection clause that prevents anyone from holding office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution. Until the Colorado ruling, all had failed.

The Colorado ruling is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the rarely used Civil War-era provision.

Bangstad, who is also the founder of the Minocqua Company Super PAC, is a former Democratic candidate for U.S. House and state Assembly. Recently, his Super PAC funded an attempt at ending Wisconsin’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit in the case.

In a news release, Bangstad said he plans to file the complaint to the WEC in Madison on Thursday. He said it’s anticipated that the matter will end up in state court but it must first go through the WEC process.

