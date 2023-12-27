Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for stealing $3,800 from the American Legion Post #114 in Ely Township.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred after 8:00 p.m. and before 9:00 a.m. between Dec. 17-18.
Anyone with information about the break-in can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 906-225-8441, or the Submit-A-Tip feature on the sheriff’s office app.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.