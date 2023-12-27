Lane closure scheduled for Portage Lake Lift Bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Elevator replacement work on the US-41/M-26 Portage Lake Lift Bridge between the cities of Houghton and Hancock will require lane closures on the bridge next week.

According to a press release from MDOT, from Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5, motorists should expect the northbound outside lane on the bridge to be closed to vehicle traffic during daytime hours.

The northbound sidewalk will remain closed with a posted pedestrian detour.

The work is part of the $4.3 million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) investment to replace bridge elevators and install false decking under one bridge span. The decking work was completed earlier this year.

MDOT says the repair project will help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge

