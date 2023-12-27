Keweenaw Community Foundation announces recipients for 2023 Fall Grant Awards

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Community Foundation (KCF) is awarding almost $65,000 to 21 groups and organizations in the Copper Country area.

This is part of the foundation’s annual Fall Grant Awards. The money will be distributed through several funds, such as the Kellog Youth Endowment Fund. According to the foundation, it is one of the largest grant cycles it has ever had.

“We were very excited to have a robust number of applications,” said KCF Executive Director Robin Meneguzzo. “A lot of variety and diversity in the different types of organizations applying this year, which was great to see.”

The funding will be distributed to a group depending on what and when they use it.

“Everyone is doing their projects or the different things that they wrote or support at different times,” continued Meneguzzo. “So, it can actually kind of happen throughout the entire year. Some organizations might need the money sooner to be able to carry out the program, other organizations will wait until they have fully completed a program.”

One of these organizations is 31 Backpacks. It will be receiving part of $15,000 from the Kellog Youth Endowment Fund.

The organization prepares food and toiletries for students in need when they go home on weekends. This is also done in a larger capacity for winter and spring breaks, called Big Packs.

“Which was 18,000 meals that went out for winter break,” says 31 Backpacks Vice President and Co-Founder Melissa Maki. “That normally costs us between $20,000 and $25,000. We don’t have all the bills in yet, but we’re projecting between $30,000 and $40,000 this time. The cost of food has gone up astronomically for us.”

The money received by the organization will be used to handle these costs and prepare for the upcoming Spring Break Big Pack. The KCF will be opening applications for its Spring Grant cycle starting in February.

Here is a full list of all recipients of the Fall Grant Awards and how much is being distributed by the various funds:

The Kellogg Youth Endowment Fund will grant a total of $15,000 towards the following programs and projects:

● Dan Schmitt Gift of Music and Education Fund, to support musical instrument lessons for local children.

● 31 Backpacks, providing free necessities to at-risk children.

● Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, for a baby changing station in the Ahmeek Village hall and the Gabriel Chopp Park for accessible ADA-compliant playground equipment.

● Community Alliance for Progressive Education, for Peace Camp, a three-day camp focused on the notion of peace and its importance to the community.

● Kaleidoscope Education, to support programming and youth club activities.

● Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools Public Library, expansion of the young-adult reading area and renovation and updates to the computer center.

● Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, to support the Friends from Generation 2 Generation program, pairing students from Stanton Township Schools with an elderly community member.

● MTU Center for Science and Environmental Outreach, for the Western Upper Peninsula Air Pollution Sensor Network to provide monitors that will allow us to track our local air quality.

The Funding Youth Initiatives Fund will grant a total of $4,000 towards the following programs and projects:

● Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, for Christmas for the Children.

● Simple Kindness for Youth, to provide targeted support to address students’ needs.

The Joe Freed Empowerment Fund will grant a total of $10,100 towards the following programs and projects:

● Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, for Carter Kits Sensory Bags, containing items known to comfort and appropriately focus children who are on the autism spectrum during an emergency situation.

● Western Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Region, for the 2024 Accessibility Summit. Hosted for local community members and leaders to learn about accessibility best practices, Universal Design, share stories with peers, and expand our

collective knowledge on a wide range of accessibility, empowering our community and those with disabilities.

The Environmental Fund will grant a total of $2,377 towards the following programs and projects:

● Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, for Hazardous Materials Spill Response Equipment.

● Swedetown Trails Club and Swedetown Recreation Area, to improve lights on cross country ski trails.

The Copper Shores Community Health Foundation: Community Wellness and Outdoor Recreation Fund will grant a total of $25,266 towards the following programs and projects:

● CCISD: ELK, to host the Upper Peninsula Invitational and Adaptive Track Clinic.

● City of Houghton, for Accessible Beach Wheelchair for Kestner Park.

● Community Alliance for Progressive Education, for Diabetes Camps 2024.

● Houghton-Portage Township High School JROTC, for Copper Country SCUBA Discovery and Adaptive diving.

The David Wiitanen & Slim McLean Memorial Youth Hockey Fund will grant a total of $2,600 towards the following programs and projects:

● Copper Country Junior Hockey Association, for Girls Play Hockey Too program.

● Hancock JV Hockey, providing financial assistance with ice rentals.

The Keweenaw Cross Country Skiing Endowment will grant a total of $2,300 towards the following programs and projects:

● Copper Country Ski Tigers, to support the purchase of new Ski Tigers Race Team Race Suits.

● Copper Island Academy, to purchase cross country skis for student use at school.

● Hancock Trails Club (formerly Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club), for the Barnelopet Children’s Race for children ages 3 to 17 to have fun cross country skiing.

● Swedetown Trails Club and Swedetown Recreation Area, to add a 1.5Km loop to the existing Mama Bear loop at Swedetown Trails.

The Houghton County Historical Preservation will grant a total of $1,200 towards the following programs and projects:

● Painesdale Mine & Shaft, Inc., Rock House Locker Room, expanding access to their unique mine tour.

● Team Big Annie, for Big Annie Statue design concept drawings from several local artists.

The Portage Lake Youth Endowment Fund will grant a total of $2,500 towards the following programs and projects:

● Copper Country Ski Tigers, to support the purchase of new Ski Tigers Race Team Race Suits.

● Superior Fab Lab, to support the second annual Superior MakerFest in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.