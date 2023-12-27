Hancock Ski Club forges ahead with Candle Luminary event despite absence of snow

While normally a skiing event, a lack of snow prompted the club to turn it into a walking...
While normally a skiing event, a lack of snow prompted the club to turn it into a walking event this year.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Following an unseasonably warm Christmas, the Hancock Trails Club is helping community members stretch their legs with a cool, evening walk... and mood lighting.

The organization holds a free Candle Luminary event at the Maasto Hiihto Ski Trails at the Houghton County Fairgrounds annually.

From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., community members walk a little over a mile-long loop, guided by lanterns, this year in the fog. A shorter version is also available for children. Attendees also enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies, and bonfires at the nearby Four Seasons Chalet.

While normally a skiing event, a lack of snow prompted the club to turn it into a walking event this year. However, according to the club’s treasurer, John Diebel, there was never a doubt that the event would happen.

“In one way, it’s going to be more family-friendly, I think,” says Diebel. “Because, without any snow, it’ll be easier for families with young kids who don’t ski to get out there and enjoy the lights.”

However, he does note the lack of snow may affect the experience in some ways.

“The lights might not be as bright,” continued Diebel. “Because we won’t have as much light reflecting off the snow as usual. But, if the fog moves in, that could be an interesting effect as well.”

Club members arrive early to prepare and set up the lanterns along the route. They use lights weighed down with wooden blocks that are placed into bags and carried along the trail using sleds.

“It takes about 45 minutes to get the bags prepared, lights lit,” added Diebel. “And then another 45 minutes to split up into groups and drop the bags off.”

Diebel hopes the event will act as a kick-off to ski season on the trails.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
rain
Rain and fog continue today
Volunteers took orders and served community members Christmas dinners that included all the...
Annual Marquette County Christmas dinner feeds more than 900

Latest News

Delta Flight at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport
Dense fog fouls Christmas holiday travel at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport
Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River, holds a box of Naloxone at a school in his district. Before...
Rep. Prestin says placing Narcan in schools is ‘top priority’ in 2024
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos safety...
Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson out for the rest of the season with injury
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette offering 2 Christmas tree drop-off sites
Experts say another way to help the child in your life reduce screen time is by modeling good...
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break