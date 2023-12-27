‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala over Christmas weekend just hours apart. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A couple in Hawaii got a couple of bonus gifts this Christmas.

According to the Kapiolani Medical Center, parents Pedro and Sara welcomed a set of twins just a couple of hours apart over the holiday weekend.

Hospital staff said the parents got to meet their son Robert Ka’ala at 10:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve and their daughter Madalena Kahana just after midnight on Christmas Day.

Pedro and Sara said their children’s names are meaningful to their family.

“Kahana is the valley and Ka’ala is the mountains. We want our children to know that God is with them everywhere from the highest of mountains to the deepest of valleys,” they said.

Robert and Madalena were both 18-inches long. Madalena weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and Robert was 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

“These children are a gift from God,” the parents added.

The family expressed their gratitude to the medical center’s team for helping them bring their Christmas miracles into the world.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City
American Legion Post #114, 3050 Co. Rd. 496 in Ely Township
Nearly $4K stolen from Ely Twp American Legion, sheriff’s office seeking public’s help identifying suspect

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left;...
Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds
Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble...
Hubble Space Telescope captures images of spokes on Saturn's rings
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings