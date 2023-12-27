Few morning showers then more evening rain/mix

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light rain showers pass across the east this morning. Then, another round of rain moves in this evening across the Southern U.P. This will include freezing rain and wet snow. Plan for slippery and icy roads tomorrow morning. This weekend a quick-moving clipper system will pass through. It will bring colder air by Sunday with light snow showers.

Today: Showers east. Then, evening rain and wintry mix this evening in the south

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s inland, upper 30s to 40s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Becoming sunny with isolated flurries

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
2 Wim Hof Workshops coming to Shady Grove Farm in Gwinn
rain
Rain and fog continue today

Latest News

rain
Few showers then more rain tonight
Rain starts off in the east with snow chances for the west
Soupy Tuesday with more snow chances this week
Declining temps as we approach the new year
Soupy skies linger with chances of snow later this week
rain
Rain and fog continue today