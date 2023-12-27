Few morning showers then more evening rain/mix

Light rain showers pass across the east this morning. Then, another round of rain moves in this evening across the Southern U.P. This will include freezing rain and wet snow. Plan for slippery and icy roads tomorrow morning. This weekend a quick-moving clipper system will pass through. It will bring colder air by Sunday with light snow showers.

Today: Showers east. Then, evening rain and wintry mix this evening in the south

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s inland, upper 30s to 40s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Becoming sunny with isolated flurries

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

